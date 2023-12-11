PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th December 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday.

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Preview

PSV Eindhoven are currently at the top of the Eredivisie standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The home side eased past Heerenveen by a comfortable 2-0 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far. The Gunners slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an impressive record against PSV Eindhoven on the European stage and have won four out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSV Eindhoven's two victories.

PSV Eindhoven have won their last two matches at home against Arsenal in European competitions but lost the reverse fixture this season by a 4-0 margin.

Arsenal are winless in their last three matches away from home against teams from the Netherlands, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Ajax in 2006.

PSV Eindhoven are unbeaten at home in the UEFA Champions League this season and last remained unbeaten in the group stage of a single edition of the competition in the 2015-16 season.

Arsenal have won four of their five matches in the UEFA Champions League so far this season.

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta and will be intent on finishing their group-stage campaign on a positive note. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make their mark this week.

PSV Eindhoven are a formidable force at home and have plenty to play for going into this game. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes