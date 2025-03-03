PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2025

PSV will welcome Arsenal to Philips Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday. The hosts defeated Juventus in the knockout phase playoffs, overturning a one-goal deficit in the home leg last month. The Gunners finished third in the league phase standings.

Boeren have seen a drop in form recently and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They met Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie last week and suffered a 3-2 away loss. Luuk de Jong and Noa Lang scored in quick succession in the first half. Eagles scored twice late in the second half to record a comeback win.

The visitors are winless in their last two games and, after a 1-0 home loss to West Ham United last month, they played out a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest last week. Interestingly, they have failed to score in three of their last four games.

PSV vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times in all competitions, with eight meetings taking place in the Champions League. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with four wins. Boeren are not far behind with two wins and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League campaign. The Gunners went unbeaten in the two meetings, recording a home win, while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

PSV are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in the Champions League, recording four consecutive wins.

Arsenal have lost four of their last 17 Champions League games, with all losses registered in their travels.

Eight of the 10 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the Gunners keeping five clean sheets.

Both teams scored 16 goals in the eight games in the league phase of the competition.

PSV vs Arsenal Prediction

Boeren have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season, with that loss coming last month. They have suffered two consecutive defeats and will look to bounce back here. They met an English opponent, Liverpool, earlier this year and registered a comeback 3-2 home win.

Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi are key absentees while Peter Bosz will also be without the services of Sergiño Dest and Esmir Bajraktarevic due to injuries.

The Gunners have lost two of their last four games, failing to score in three. Nonetheless, they have lost just one of their last 12 away games in all competitions, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they are winless in their last four away meetings against PSV.

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka are nursing injuries, so Mikel Arteta has a selection headache in the attacking department. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also not an option for this match.

Both teams have endured a poor run of form recently and are likely to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: PSV 1-1 Arsenal

PSV vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

