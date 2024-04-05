PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024 

PSV Eindhoven host AZ Alkmaar at the Philips Stadion on Saturday for a clash in the Dutch Eredivisie, looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

With 75 points from 28 games, Eindhoven are currently leading the pack by nine points with just six more games remaining in their campaign.

The Lightbulbs were unbeaten in the league for 26 games, until NEC stunned the side with a 3-1 victory, condemning them to their first top-flight loss of the season.

Peter Bosz's side quickly recovered from the defeat to overcome Excelsior 2-0 on the road in their next game. Second-half goals from Mauro Junior and Johan Bakayoko earned them all three points as Eindhoven revived their title charge.

On the other hand, Alkmaar saw their seven-game unbeaten run in the league end in dreadful fashion as Heracles crushed the side 5-0 on Wednesday. It was their biggest loss of the season and Maarten Martens' team will be looking to recover from it.

It kept them in fourth position with 52 points from 28 matches and within contention for European football qualification.

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 97 clashes between the sides before, with Eindhoven winning 56 times over Alkmaar and losing on 27 occasions

Interestingly, this fixture has seen only 14 draws, with the last one coming way back in May 2010, when Eindhoven and Alkmaar played out a 1-1 stalemate in Alkmaar

Eindhoven have beaten Alkmaar in their last two clashes, with both coming at Alkmaar

Eindhoven have lost their last four home games to Alkmaar, conceding 10 times and netting only twice

Eindhoven haven't lost at home in all competitions this season, an unbeaten run that currently stands at 20 games

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have been on a tremendous run of form this season, especially at home, where no side has been able to condemn them to a defeat. Alkmaar, ironically, have won on their last four visits to Eindhoven, but that run could end here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV Eindhoven

Tip 2 - Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No