PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th February 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with an impressive PSV Eindhoven side in an important encounter at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday.

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

PSV Eindhoven are currently at the top of the Eredivisie standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The hosts eased past Heracles by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Ruhr Valley outfit played out a 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have a good recent record against PSV Eindhoven and have won two out of the last three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

The previous meeting between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund in European competitions in the 2002-03 edition of the UEFA Champions League, with Borussia Dortmund securing a comfortable 3-1 victory at the Philips Stadion.

PSV Eindhoven have lost eight of their last 12 matches against Bundesliga opponents in the UEFA Champions League and will be playing their first knockout fixture against a German side this week.

Borussia Dortmund have lost only one of their last four matches away from home against Dutch opponents in the UEFA Champions League but did lose their previous such encounter against Ajax in 2021.

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent so far this season. Donyell Malan and Niclas Fullkrug can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

PSV Eindhoven have punched above their weight this season but have not been particularly impressive on the European front. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Niclas Fullkrug to score - Yes