PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8, 2023 

PSV Eindhoven will host Emmen at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday (February 8) in the last 16 of the KNVB Beker.

The hosts have had mixed results in the Eredivisie recently to fall behind in the title race. PSV will now turn their attention to the domestic cup. They faced Sparta Rotterdam in the competition last time out, winning 2-1 via first-half goals from Xavi Simons and Noni Madueke.

PSV are the holders of the KNVB Beker, lifting their tenth cup title after beating Ajax 2-1 in the final last season.

Emmem, meanwhile, opened their cup campaign with a 2-1 extra time win over amateur side ADO '20. Richairo Zivkovic and Azzedine Toufiqui got on the scoresheet to help overturn a one-goal deficit.

They then beat VV-Venlo 3-2 in the next round, with Peru international Miguel Araujo netting a late winner.

PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between PSV and Emmen, who trail 4-1.

The visitors won 1-0 in the last meeting, snapping a six-game winless streak in the fixture.

PSV have picked up 25 points at home in the league this season. Only Twente (26) have picked up more.

Emmen have picked up just three points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the Eredivisie.

The visitors have scored 17 league goals this season. Only last-placed Cambuur (11) have scored more.

The Boeren are the highest-scoring side in the Dutch top flight this season, scoring 49 times.

PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen Prediction

PSV are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven games since the restart. They have lost just one of their last 12 home outings and will fancy their chances here.

Emmen, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five competitive outings. They have struggled on the road, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Emmen

PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last four games.)

