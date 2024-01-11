PSV Eindhoven vs Excelsior Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

PSV Eindhoven are back in action in the Eredivisie when they play host to Excelsior at the Philips Stadion on Saturday.

Off the back of an outstanding first half of the season, Peter Bosz’s men currently hold a healthy 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Having kicked off the new year with a 1-1 friendly draw against Heracles, PSV Eindhoven wrapped up their mid-season friendly schedule with a 2-2 draw against German outfit Hamburger last Sunday.

Bosz’s side have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat across all competitions — claiming five wins and three draws — a run which has seen them reach the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

PSV now turn their attention to the Eredivisie, where they have won all 16 games so far and hold a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Excelsior, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a 3-2 extra-time victory over SV Spakenburg in the Dutch Cup second round.

This was a much-needed respite for Marinus Dijkhuizen’s men, who had failed to taste victory in their last seven matches across all competitions and are currently on a nine-game winless run in the Eredivisie.

For all their recent struggles, Excelsior sit 12th in the league table, level on points with 13th-placed Utrecht and four points adrift of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff places.

PSV Eindhoven vs Excelsior Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

PSV Eindhoven have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins in the last 22 meetings between the teams.

Excelsior have failed to taste victory against Bosz’s men in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

PSV boast a perfect record in the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign, having won all 16 league matches while scoring 56 goals and conceding just six so far.

Excelsior have failed to win their last five away matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since September’s 3-0 victory at Heerenveen.

PSV Eindhoven vs Excelsior Prediction

Excelsior are in for a tough 90 minutes against a rampant PSV Eindhoven side who have hardly put a foot wrong this season.

PSV have been imperious in the history of this fixture and we see them coming away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Excelsior

PSV Eindhoven vs Excelsior Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - PSV (The hosts have led at half time in their last nine games against Excelsior)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in 14 of PSV’s 16 league matches this season)