PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord are set to lock horns on Sunday afternoon in another game week for the Eredivisie.

PSV have been in immaculate form this campaign, winning all their Eredivisie games so far. They comfortably beat AZ Alkmaar 3-0 in their last league game with goals from Olivier Boscagli, Yorbe Vertessen and Ritsu Doan.

Lampen sit top of the Eredivisie with 12 points. They opened their Europa League campaign with a 2-2 draw against La Liga outfit Real Sociedad and will now be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Feyenoord began the campaign on a very strong note as they went unbeaten in their first seven games, winning six of those on the bounce. They have however dropped form recently as they have won none of their last three games in all competitions.

Feyenoord were handed their first league defeat of the season when they faced FC Utrecht late last month. Despite taking the lead in the first half, De Stadionclub lost the game 3-1 and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 52 meetings between PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord. The record between the sides is close as PSV Eindhoven have won 21 times while Feyenoord have won 18 times. 13 of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Eredivisie last season in a game which ended 1-1. Steven Berghuis and Donyell Malen both got on the scoresheet for their sides.

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Feyenoord Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Team News

PSV Eindhoven

Richard Ledezma has been out of action since last year due to an injury and remains out. Ibrahim Sangare also misses out while Maximiliano Romero has recovered from his injury and is back in the squad.

Injured: Richard Ledezma, Ibrahim Sangare

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Mark Deimers is out for Feyenoord while Reiss Nelson who missed their midweek clash is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Mark Diemers

Doubtful: Reiss Nelson

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Phillipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Olivier Boscagli, Marco van Ginkel; Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Marcus Pederson, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Guus Til; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bryan Linssen, Luis Sinisterra

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have been in rich form under manager Roger Schmidt, losing one game all season. They have won all four of their Eredivisie games so far, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, have not won any of their last three games in all competitions, conceding six goals while scoring just two. Their winless run should extend against PSV Eindhoven.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Feyenoord

