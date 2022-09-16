PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

PSV Eindhoven are set to play Feyenoord at the Philips Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Joseph Oosting's RKC Waalwijk in their most recent game. A late second-half penalty from star forward Cody Gakpo secured the win for Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, beat Christian Ilzer's Sturm Graz 6-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. A brace from Iranian attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh and goals from Slovakian centre-back David Hancko, Brazilian striker Danilo, Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez and Morocco international Oussama Idrissi sealed the deal for Arne Slot's Feyenoord.

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. PSV Eindhoven have won 14 games, lost 16 and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. A first-half brace from Netherlands international Cody Gakpo for PSV Eindhoven was cancelled out by a second-half brace from striker Cyriel Dessers for Feyenoord.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-W-W-W

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-D

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be unable to call upon the services of young English winger Noni Madueke and midfielder Marco van Ginkel, while there are doubts over the availability of Norwegian left-back Fredrik Oppegard, veteran striker Luuk de Jong, Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior and French centre-back Olivier Boscagli.

Injured: Noni Madueke, Marco van Ginkel

Doubtful: Luuk de Jong, Olivier Boscagli, Fredrik Oppegard, Mauro Junior

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Meanwhile, Feyenoord will be without right-back Lutsharel Geertruida and Israeli goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, while there are doubts over the availability of Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Arne Slot is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ofir Marciano, Lutsharel Geertruida

Doubtful: Sebastian Szymanski

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Walter Benitez, Ki-Jana Hoever, Andre Ramalho, Armando Obispo, Philipp Mwene, Erick Gutierrez, Joey Veerman, Ismael Saibari, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Anwar El Ghazi

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Gernot Trauner, David Hancko, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Javairo Dilrosun, Quinten Timber, Orkun Kokcu, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Danilo, Oussama Idrissi

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are 3rd in the league, one point behind 2nd-placed Feyenoord. Cody Gakpo is the star of the side, and was reportedly close to leaving the club this summer, with Manchester United and Southampton linked. Gakpo has scored seven goals so far in the league this season.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, will rely on Brazilian striker Danilo, who has already scored five times in the league this season.

A close game is on the cards, with a draw an ideal result.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Feyenoord

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Anand