PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

PSV Eindhoven and Fortuna will square off in an Eredivisie matchday 31 clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Philips Stadion.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away win over Twente. They went behind to Ricky van Wolfswinkel's goal in the opening seconds of the game but Ivan Perisic equalized in the 11th minute. Guus Til and Luuk de Jong scored second half goals to help their side claim maximum points.

Sittard, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over Willem II. Ezequiel Bullaude's 62nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw them climb to ninth spot in the table, having garnered 36 points from 30 games. PSV are second with 67 points to their name.

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have 40 wins from the last 53 head-to-head games. Fortuna Sittard were victorious five times while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when PSV claimed a 3-1 away win.

The last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

PSV have the best attacking home record in the league, having scored 47 goals in 15 games in front of their fans.

Five of Sittard's last six league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Twelve of PSV's last 13 games across all competitions have produced three goals or more.

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Prediction

PSV Eindhoven were seemingly out of the title race following their defeat to Ajax a few weeks ago.

However, the capital side have faltered in the last few weeks with a loss to Utrecht and a draw at home to Sparta Rotterdam. This has seen PSV cut the gap to seven points with four games to go.

Fortuna Sittard, for their part, ended their four-game winless run with their win over Willem. The win leaves them just outside the top eight, with four points separating them from the playoffs for continental qualification.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Fortuna

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: PSV/PSV

