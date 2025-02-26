PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2025

A place in the final of the 2024-25 KNVB Beker will be on the line when PSV Eindhoven and Go Ahead Eagles lock horns at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday. Paul Simonis’ men will head into the midweek clash looking to snap their run of 15 consecutive defeats against the hosts and cause a major cup upset.

PSV Eindhoven turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out when they secured a 3-1 victory over Juventus in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout-stage playoff clash to secure a 4-3 aggregate win over the Italian giants.

Back home, Peter Bosz’s side have enjoyed a solid league campaign, picking up 16 wins and four draws from their 23 Eredivisie matches to collect 52 points and sit second in the standings.

PSV now return to action in the KNVB Beker, where they have stormed to the semi-finals, seeing off Koninklijke, Excelsior and Feyenoord, while scoring 15 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Go Ahead Eagles kicked off their cup campaign with a nervy penalty-shootout victory over Sparta Rotterdam on December 12 before claiming consecutive 3-1 wins over Twente and Noordwijk in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively.

Simonis’ men head into the midweek clash off the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ajax in Eredivisie, where they currently sit seventh in the table with 35 points from 23 matches.

Go Ahead have lost two of their most recent three outings — with a 1-0 victory over Sparta sandwiched between the two defeats — having gone unbeaten in the 10 matches preceding this run.

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

PSV Eindhoven have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having won each of the previous 15 meetings between the two teams.

PSV Eindhoven have lost just one of their most recent nine matches while claiming five wins and three draws since January 21.

Go Ahead Eagles have failed to win six of their last eight away matches in all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of October.

PSV are unbeaten in their 20 home games across all competitions this season, claiming 16 wins and four draws so far.

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

While Go Ahead Eagles have suffered a slump in form of late, they will be looking to bounce back here and cause a major upset. However, PSV have been near-impenetrable at home this season and, given their outstanding record in this fixture, we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Go Ahead Eagles

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - PSV (Bosz’s men have led at halftime in their last five games against Go Ahead)

Tip 3: First to score - PSV (PSV have netted the opening goal in their last five games against Go Ahead)

