PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

PSV Eindhoven will host Go Ahead Eagles at the Phillips Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be looking to get a result this weekend that could move them back to the top of the league table.
PSV capitalized on their numerical advantage as they thrashed 10-man PEC Zwolle 4-0 last time out to mark their sixth victory in eight league games played so far. The defending champions have fallen three points behind first placed Feyenoord and will look to reclaim the top spot on their return from the international break.
GA Eagles have dropped points in their last two games, seeing them fall to 10th place, and have the massive challenge of returning to winning ways against one of the league's best sides. The visitors needed Gerrit Neuber’s 94th-minute equalizer to steal a point in their 1-1 draw with 10-man NEC Nijmegen in their last league game and remain on two league wins from the opening eight games.
PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 74 previous occasions going into Saturday's game. PSV have won 50 of those games, 10 have ended in draws while Go Ahead Eagles have won the remaining 14.
- The hosts have scored an impressive 24 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture and last failed to register a goal in this fixture in 1975.
- The visitors have won two of the last 10 games and have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of those games.
- PSV have the best offensive record in the Dutch top flight with 25 goals scored across eight league games played so far.
- GA Eagles are the only Eredivisie side this season to have scored as many goals as they have conceded (14).
PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction
Boeren are heavy favorites going into the weekend due to their superior squad quality and home advantage and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.
Kowet will have a mountain to climb to get a result against the defending champions and will be elated to steal a draw.
Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles
PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: PSV Eindhoven to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the visitors’ last five games)