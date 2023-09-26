PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2023 

PSV Eindhoven will welcome Go Ahead Eagles to the Philips Stadion stadium for a rescheduled Eredivisie fixture on Wednesday (September 27th).

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Preview

The home side is coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 away win against Almere City over the weekend courtesy of Guus Til's goal in the first half that inspired the rout.

Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-0 home win over Fortuna Sittard. Olivier Edvardsen, Sylia Sow, and Philippe Rommens found the back of the net to inspire their team to all three points.

The win saw them climb to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 10 points from five games. PSV still lead the way at the summit with maximum points garnered from five games.

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 70 occasions in the past with PSV having 47 victories to their name. Go Ahead were victorious in 13 games, while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when PSV claimed a routine 2-0 home win.

PSV's last eight games in all competitions have produced at least four goals, while their last four games have ended 4-0.

Four of Go Ahead Eagles' five league games this term have witnessed goals at both ends.

PSV have won each of the last 14 head-to-head games.

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

PSV have been on a roll in all competitions this season, with their only blot coming in a UEFA Champions League defeat to an equally rampant Arsenal. Peter Bosz' side is one of just the two sides with a 100% record in the league so far and the Eindhoven outfit will be aiming to keep it that way.

Go Ahead Eagles have arguably been the revelation of the season and their surprising start to the campaign has them dreaming of continental football. This will represent their second major test after having suffered a heavy defeat against AZ Alkmaar in their opening game and thus high expectations could be curtailed.

PSV's games have been richly entertaining this season and hence have higher chances of grabbing a win.

Prediction: PSV 4-0 Go Ahead Eagles

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result- PSV to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals- Yes

Tip 3 - PSV to win both halves- Yes

Tip 4 - First half to produce over 1.5 goals- Yes