PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Eredivisie standings when they welcome Go Ahead Eagles to the Philips Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to taste victory in any of their last three league outings and will be looking to end this dry spell.

PSV Eindhoven will be delighted by their performance in the first half of the season as they currently sit at the top of the Eredivisie standings with 40 points from 17 games.

They head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of an emphatic 4-1 victory over RKC Waalwijk at the Mandemakers Stadion.

PSV Eindhoven have now won each of their last three games in all competitions, including last Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard which saw them progress to the next round of the KNVB Beker.

Meanwhile, Go Ahead Eagles were denied a second win on the spin last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against NEC Nijmegen.

This followed a 2-0 win over Roda JC Kerkrade which saw them book their place in the quarter-finals of the Dutch Cup.

Go Ahead Eagles have now failed to win any of their last three league games, losing two and claiming one draw, and this has seen them drop to 11th place on the log.

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-To-Head

PSV have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from their last eight games against Go Ahead Eagles. The visitors will head into Thursday’s game aiming to snap this dire losing streak.

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Go Ahead Eagles Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Team News

PSV Eindhoven

Mees Kreekels, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero, Shurandy Sambo, Fode Fofana, Fredrik Oppegard and Noni Madueke are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Mees Kreekels, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero, Shurandy Sambo, Fode Fofana, Fredrik Oppegard, Noni Madueke

Suspended: None

Go Ahead Eagles

The visitors remain without Sam Crowther and Frank Ross, who have been sidelined with heart and ACL issues respectively. Marc Cardona Rivora is also out of contention for the visitors through injury.

Injured: Marc Cardona Rivora, Frank Ross

Unavailable: Sam Crowther

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Ritsu Doan; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Marko van Ginkel, Mario Gotze, Bruma; Carlos Vinicius

Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Warner Hahn; Bas Kuipers, Joris Kramer, Gerrit Nauber, Boyd Lucassen; Philippe Rommens, Luuk Brouwers; Ragnar Oratmangoen, Giannis-Fivos Botos, Inigo Cordoba; Isac Lidberg

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

PSV have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and will be aiming to go clear at the top of the standings. They take on a struggling Go Ahead Eagles side and we anticipate they will extend their winning streak in this fixture to nine games on Thursday.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Go Ahead Eagles

