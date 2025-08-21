PSV Eindhoven vs Groningen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2025

PSV Eindhoven will host Groningen at Phillips Stadion on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 Dutch Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get a win and continue their impressive start to the league season as they look to defend the title.

PSV picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Twente last weekend to make it two wins out of two following a thumping 6-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam during the opening weekend. The defending champions are on an outstanding 14-game winning streak stretching back to last season and will be looking to continue in such impressive form this weekend.

Groningen, on the other hand, needed a 94th-minute winner from Brynjolfur Darri Willumson to get a 2-1 win over Heerenveen last weekend and mark their first victory of the league season. The visitors, who finished in 13th place last season, had a solid pre-season campaign with four wins out of five games and will hope to build on last weekend's win when they make the trip to Eindhoven.

PSV Eindhoven vs Groningen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 116 previous occasions going into Friday's game. PSV have won 70 of those games, 25 have ended in draws, while Groningen have won the remaining 21.

The hosts have won nine of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have scored a remarkable 30 goals across those games.

The visitors have won one of the last 10 games despite getting on the scoresheet nine times across those games.

Groningen are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Only NEC Nijmegen (9) have scored more goals in the Dutch top-flight this season than PSV (8) after the opening two games.

PSV Eindhoven vs Groningen Prediction

Boeren are heavy favorites going into the weekend due to their superior squad quality and home advantage, and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.

Trots van het Noorden will be satisfied to get a draw against the defending champions and will need to be at their best to avoid defeat.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Groningen

PSV Eindhoven vs Groningen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the visitors' last five matches)

