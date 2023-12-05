PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th December 2023

PSV Eindhoven are set to play Heerenveen at the Philips Stadion on Thursday in the Eredivisie.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Feyenoord in their most recent league game. Second-half goals from Morocco international Ismael Saibari and French centre-back Olivier Boscagli secured the win for PSV Eindhoven. Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez scored the goal for Feyenoord.

Heerenveen, on the other hand, beat Almere City 3-0 in their most recent league game. A brace from midfielder Pelle van Amersfoot and a goal from centre-back Sven van Beek sealed the deal for Heerenveen.

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven have won 13 games, lost five and drawn 12.

Striker Luuk de Jong has managed 16 goal contributions in 14 league starts for PSV Eindhoven this season.

Midfielder Guus Til has managed nine goal contributions in eight league starts for PSV Eindhoven this season.

Norwegian winger Osame Sahraoui has managed five goal contributions in 12 league starts for Heerenveen this season.

Moldovan attacker Ion Nicolaescu has managed three goals in six league starts for Heerenveen this season.

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are currently top of the league table, 10 points ahead of 2nd-placed Feyenoord, having won all of their league games so far. Peter Bosz will be quite happy with his team's record so far; the former Ajax man has things to prove too, after poor spells at Borussia Dortmund and Lyon and an average one at Bayer Leverkusen.

When Barcelona signed Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla, it wasn't a popular one, but de Jong managed to make himself useful. Now at PSV Eindhoven for his second spell, the 33-year old is more than useful; he is one of the stars of the league. The likes of Johan Bakayoko, Hirving Lozano, Noa Lang and Joey Veerman have all proved to be incredibly productive in attack as well.

Heerenveen, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. Having won six of their first 14 games, it is evident that the club has hit a purple patch in terms of results.

PSV Eindhoven are in frighteningly good form, and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Heerenveen

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- PSV Eindhoven

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: PSV Eindhoven to keep a clean sheet- yes