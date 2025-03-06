PSV Eindhoven host Heerenveen at Phillips Station on Saturday in the 25th round of games in the Eredivisie.

PSV suffered a 7-1 humiliation at home to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in midweek, marking their third consecutive defeat after losing to Go Ahead Eagles in the league and domestic cup last week. The hosts have struggled in recent weeks, winning one of their last seven games across competitions to slip to second in the Eredivisie, eight points behind Ajax.

Meanwhile, Heerenveen's impressive 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar on Monday ended a five-game winless run and moved up to eighth in the league table. The visitors, who are seven points clear of the relegation zone, have eight wins in 24 games.

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 69th meeting between the two sides, with PSV leading 37-13.

PSV have been rampant in front of goal in recent editions of the fixture scoring 24 goals in 10 games.

Heerenveen's only win in their last 10 meetings with PSV came in a narrow 1-0 victory in their most recent meeting earlier this season.

The Boeren have the best offensive record in the top flight, with 73 goals scored in 24 games.

PSV have conceded 29 times this season with only three teams in the division conceding fewer.

Heerenveen have conceded 43 goals in the league. Only Heracles Almelo (45), Almere City (48) and Waalwijk (49) have conceded more.

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Prediction

PSV are the heavy favourites going into the weekend but will need to improve on their recent poor performances to get all three points.

Meanwhile, Heerenveen need to be at their very best to avoid defeat against a side unbeaten at home in the league this season.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Heerenveen

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (PSV's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of Heerenveen's last five games.)

