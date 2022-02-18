PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven return to league action this weekend and will take on Heerenveen at the Philips Stadion on Sunday evening in the 23rd game week of the Eredivisie.

The hosts bounced back from back-to-back league defeats with a 5-0 thrashing of Vitesse in their last league game, an outing that had five different goalscorers. They then beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 in the Europa League last time out.

PSV Eindhoven sit second in the Eredivisie standings with 49 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to extend their winning run when they play this weekend.

Heerenveen are on a very poor run at the moment with the appointment of new boss Ole Tobiasen doing little to rectify the situation. They were beaten 1-0 by newly-promoted side NEC Nijmegen in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Heerenveen currently sit 11th in the league table with 25 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Eindhoven on Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 47 meetings between PSV Eindhoven and Heerenveen. The hosts hold the better record with 25 wins while the visitors have won just eight times. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 1-1

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Heerenveen Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Team News

PSV Eindhoven

Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva and Ryan Thomas are all injured and will not play on Sunday. Ibrahim Sangare should return to the starting XI this weekend after missing the Europa League clash due to suspension.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Ryan Thomas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Heerenveen

Siem de Jong came off injured in the visitors' last game and will join Tibor Halilovic and Pawel Bochniewicz on the injury list for the side.

Injured: Siem de Jong, Pawel Bochniewicz, Tibor Halilovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Mwene, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo; Eran Zahavi

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Xavier Mous (GK); Lucas Woudenberg, Ibrahim Dresevic, Nick Bakker, Milan van Ewijk; Nicolas Madsen, Thom Haye, Anas Tahiri; Rami Al Hajj, Amin Sarr, Sydney van Hooijdonk

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are on a three-game winning streak in which they have scored 10 times and have conceded no goals. They have won nine of their last 10 home games and will be relishing their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Heerenveen are on an abysmal run of six straight defeats and have failed to score any goals in that period. The hosts should comfortably win Sunday's game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Heerenveen

Edited by Manas Mitul