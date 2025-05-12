PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Almelo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

PSV Eindhoven will host Heracles Almelo at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie regular season. The home side are in fine form at the moment and continue to keep the pressure on a stuttering Ajax side at the top of the pile with the title race now set to go down to the wire.
They picked up an all-important 3-2 comeback victory over Feyenoord last time out, heading into the break two goals down before goals from Ivan Perisic and Noa Lang helped secure an impressive victory for the defending champions.
Heracles Almelo also have it all to play for in the final two games of the season as they seek their first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 campaign. They picked up a 2-1 win away at Willem II Tilburg in their game on Friday featuring efforts from Ivan Mesik and Jizz Hornkamp.
The visitors sit 12th in the league table with 38 points but could finish the gameweek as high as eighth should they come away with an unlikely victory on the road this Wednesday.
PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Almelo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the 50th meeting between PSV and Heracles. The home side have won 39 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just twice, with their other eight contests ending in draws.
- The hosts have won their last six league games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 19-2.
- The visitors are winless in their last 17 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2015.
- PSV are by far the highest-scoring side in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of 96.
PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Almelo Prediction
Boeren are on a five-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last nine. They have the joint-best home record in the division and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.
Heracles' latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to kick on from that in the final week of the season. They have, however, struggled for results on the road and could lose this one.
Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Heracles Almelo
PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Almelo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven league matches)