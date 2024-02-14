PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2024

Round 22 of the Dutch Eredivisie gets underway on Friday when PSV Eindhoven and Heracles square off at the Philips Stadion.

With the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash with Borussia Dortmund on the horizon, Peter Bosz’s side will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

PSV Eindhoven turned in an attacking show of class last Sunday when they cruised to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Volendam at the Kras Stadion.

Bosz’s men have now picked up 19 wins and two draws in their 21 Eredivisie matches to collect 59 points and sit top of the league table with a 10-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord.

After two games on the road, PSV Eindhoven now return to the Philips Stadion, where they have won their 10 league matches this season.

Heracles, on the other hand, picked up three huge points in their race against the drop as they beat 10-man Vitesse 3-2 last time out.

Prior to that, Erwin Van de Looi’s side were on a three-game winless run, picking up just one point from a possible nine in that time.

With 22 points from 21 matches, Heracles are currently 14th in the league table, four points above Waalwijk in the relegation playoff spot.

PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

PSV Eindhoven have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 31 of the last 39 meetings between the two sides.

Heracles have managed just one win in that time, which came in September 2015, when they edged out Bosz’s men 2-1 on home turf, while seven games have ended all square.

PSV Eindhoven are the only side yet to taste defeat in the Eredivisie, claiming 19 wins and two draws in their 21 matches so far.

Heracles holds the division’s second-poorest defensive record, having conceded a staggering 50 goals in their 21 matches so far.

PSV boast a perfect home record in the Eredivisie and are unbeaten at the Philips Stadion across all competitions this season.

PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Prediction

While Heracles will be looking to build on their win over Vitesse, they face a PSV Eindhoven side who are unbeaten in their last 15 encounters since September 2015. PSV have been outstanding at home in the league and we are backing them to pick up a routine victory.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 4-1 Heracles

PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - PSV (The hosts have led at half time in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five encounters)