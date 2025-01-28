PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven take on Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an intriguing clash at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Preview

PSV Eindhoven are currently in 19th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have not been at their best on the European front in recent months. The Dutch outfit edged NAC to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the Champions League table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Merseysiders eased past Ipswich Town by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an excellent record against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League and have won five out of the six matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Liverpool have won each of their last five matches against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League and have defeated only FC Porto on more occasions during this period.

PSV Eindhoven are unbeaten in their last 11 matches at home in major European competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League against Leicester City in April 2022.

Liverpool have won 12 of their last 15 matches away from home in the UEFA Champions League - the highest such win rate by any team in the competition during this period.

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been excellent on multiple fronts this season and will look to keep their place at the top of the Champions League table. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were at their best over the weekend and will look to put on another show on Wednesday.

PSV Eindhoven have good players in their ranks but might find themselves out of their depth against the Premier League giants. Liverpool are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 0-3 Liverpool

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keep a clean sheet - Yes

