PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup 2021-22

The KNVB Cup returns this week and will see PSV Eindhoven host NAC Breda at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the cup competition.

PSV Eindhoven picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard in their opening cup game, with Japanese international Ritsu Down scoring both goals. They then completed a 2-1 comeback win over Telstar in their next game.

PSV Eindhoven were knocked out at this stage of the tournament last season by eventual winners Ajax, as they lost 2-1 to the Amsterdam outfit. They will be hoping for better luck this time around.

NAC Breda beat VVV-Venlo on penalties in their first cup game of the season before picking up a 3-2 win over Utrecht in the second round in an end-to-end affair which saw the visitors clinch a last-minute winner. They then beat PEC Zwolle 2-1 in the next round.

The visitors' furthest run in the cup competition in the last decade came back in 2020 when they made it to the semifinals of the competition.

PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda Head-to-Head

There have been 37 meetings between PSV Eindhoven and NAC Breda. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in the last 16 of the cup competition back in 2020. NAC Breda won the game 2-0.

PSV Eindhoven Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-W-W

NAC Breda Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-D-D

PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda Team News

PSV Eindhoven

The home team will be without Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo and Max Kreekels as they are all injured. Ryan Thomas, Noni Madueke and Carlos Vinicius are all doubts for the game as they make their recovery from injuries.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Max Kreekels

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas, Noni Madueke, Carlos Vinicius

Suspended: None

NAC Breda

Moreno Rutten has missed NAC Breda's last two games due to injury and will remain out of the squad this week.

Injured: Moreno Rutten

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Phillipp Mwene, Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Ibrahim Sangare, Oliver Boscagli, Joey Veerman; Mario Gotze; Cody Gakpo, Ritsu Doan

NAC Breda Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Olij; Ruben Ligeon, Dion Malone, Moise Adilehou, Danny Bakker; Thom Haye, Sabir Agougil; Kaj de Rooij, Boris van Schuppen, Odysseus Velanas; Naoufal Bannis

PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are on a run of back-to-back defeats, losing on home turf to Ajax and AZ Alkmaar. They had lost just one of their 14 games prior and will now be looking to return to winning ways.

NAC Breda have won just one of their last six games and have failed to score any goals in half of those matches. The visitors' run in the cup competition should come to an end this week.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 NAC Breda

