PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this week for the penultimate time this season and will see PSV Eindhoven host NEC Nijmegen at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday.

PSV Eindhoven have performed commendably this season. However, they missed the chance to close the gap on rivals Ajax last weekend as they played out a 2-2 draw against Feyenoord, squandering the two-goal lead handed to them by Cody Gakpo in the first half.

The home side sit second in the league table with 75 points from 32 games. They know their fate is no longer in their own hands and they will be looking to end the season as strongly as possible.

NEC Nijmegen returned to winning ways last weekend, beating Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 on home turf via a dramatic late winner from 19-year-old Ibrahim Cissoko, with the teenager scoring his first career goal.

NEC Nijmegen sit ninth in the Eredivisie standings with 38 points from 32 games. They are targeting a playoff spot and will hope to pick up maximum points in pursuit of that.

PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen Head-to-Head

There have been 35 meetings between PSV Eindhoven and NEC Nijmegen. The hosts have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won just twice. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, with PSV Eindhoven winning that game 2-1.

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

NEC Nijmegen Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen Team News

PSV Eindhoven

The hosts have a lengthy list of absentees including Olivier Boscagli, Shurandy Sambo, Armando Obispo and Carlos Vinicius. Yorbe Vertessen, Phillipp Mwene and Ryan Thomas are all recuperating from injuries and are doubts for this match.

Injured: Olivier Boscagli, Shurandy Sambo, Armando Obispo, Carlos Vinicius

Doubtful: Yorbe Vertessen, Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas

Suspended: None

NEC Nijmegen

The away side will be without the services of Wilfried Bony and Magnus Mattsson due to injuries, while Edgar Barreto and Pedro Ruiz could also miss out.

Injured: Wilfried Bony, Magnus Mattsson

Doubtful: Edgar Barreto, Pedro Ruiz

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yvon Mvogo (GK); Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Erick Gutierrez, Mauro Junior; Joey Veerman, Ibrahim Sangare; Cody Gakpo, Mario Gotze, Ritsu Doan; Eran Zahavi

NEC Nijmegen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mattijs Brandenhorst (GK); Souffian El Karaouani, Rodrigo Guth, Ivan Marquez, Bart van Rooij; Lasse Schone, Dirk Proper; Jonathan Okita, Jordy Bruijn, Elayis Tavsan; Ali Akman

PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last 20 games across all competitions. They have the second-best home record in the Eredivisie at the moment and will be relishing their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

NEC Nijmegen's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and marked just their second victory in their last 10 games. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 NEC Nijmegen

