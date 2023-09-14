PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

PSV Eindhoven host NEC at the Philips Stadion on Saturday (September 16) in the Eredivisie, looking to extend their winning start to four games.

The Boeren, who were runner-ups last season, have continued from where they left off. A 2-0 defeat of Utrecht on the opening day was followed by a 3-1 win over Vitesse and a 4-0 crushing of Waalwijk.

With nine points, PSV are second in the league table, behind AZ Alkmaar on goal difference.

Meanwhile, NEC began their season with osses to Excelsior and Heracles, going down 4-3 at home and 2-1 on the road, respectively.

The Nijmegen outfit beat Waalwijk 3-0 on matchday three but were held to a 1-1 draw by Sparta Rotterdam in their last top-flight game before the international break.

Rogier Meijer's side are down in 13th place in the Eredivisie with four points in as many games.

PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 90 clashes between the two sides, with PSV leading 64-7.

PSV have won their last 11 clashes with NEC and are unbeaten in 20

The hosts have scored at least thrice in their last three games with NEC

PSV's Luuk de Jong has scored in his last two games against NEC and in their last two Eredivisie games, too

The hosts have scored at least four goals in their last two games across competitions

PSV are unbeaten in seven games across competitions

PSV and NEC are separated by 11 places in the Eredivisie standings, but PSV (2nd) hve scored just one goal more than their rivals (7)

PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have a terrific record to NEC, who always tend to struggle against them. Moreover, the two sides have begun the new season in contrasting form, with the Boeren winning all three games while NEC have won just once. The hosts should win again.

Prediction: PSV 2-0 NEC

PSV Eindhoven vs NEC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No