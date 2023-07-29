PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023

PSV Eindhoven ramp up preparations for the new campaign when they take on Nottingham Forest in their final friendly at the Philips Stadion on Sunday (July 30).

With their Johan Cruyff Shield final against Feyenoord on the horizon, Peter Bosz’s men will look to wrap up their pre-season on a high. PSV maintained their fine run of results with a 3-1 win over FC Eindhoven last Wednesday.

Bosz’s side have now won three consecutive friendlies, seeing off Blau Weiss Linz, Augsburg and FC Eindhoven since a 2-1 defeat against Sint-Truidense on July 8. PSV take on Eredivisie champions Feyenoord in the Johan Cruyff Shield final next Friday, four days before kicking off their UEFA Champions League qualifiers with a home game against Sturm Graz.

Meanwhile, Nottingham were denied successive wins for the first time since January, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Leeds United last time out. Steve Cooper’s men have enjoyed a decent pre-season, picking up two wins and in four friendlies.

Nottingham take on Stade Rennais and Eintracht Frankfurt in their final two friendlies before kicking off the 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a visit to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with PSV claiming a 3-1 win when they last met in a friendly in July 2011.

PSV have won their last three outings, scoring seven goals and conceding three since kicking off their pre-season with a defeat against Sint-Truidense VV.

Nottingham are unbeaten in four of their last five away games across competitions, winning twice, since May.

The Eredivisie outfit are unbeaten in all but one of their last 21 outings since February, winning 17..

PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

With the Mir Dutch Super Cup clash against Feyenoord drawing close, expect a full-strength PSV side on Sunday. Bosz’s men head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should edge out Nottingham at Philips Stadion.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Nottingham

PSV Eindhoven vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in PSV's last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in PSV’s last seven outings.)