PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

PSV Eindhoven are set to play Rangers at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday in the second leg of the play-off of the UEFA Champions League.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 5-2 win over ten-man Go Ahead Eagles in their most recent league game. Goals from experienced striker Luuk de Jong, centre-back Armando Obispo and midfielder Joey Veerman and a brace from young midfielder Xavi Simons secured the win for Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven.

Goals from Swedish attacker Isac Lidberg and Norwegian forward Oliver Valaker Edvardsen proved to be a mere consolation for Go Ahead Eagles, who had right-back Mats Deijl sent off in the second-half.

Rangers, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Lee Johnson's Hibernian in their most recent domestic fixture. Goals from right-back James Tavernier and Welsh forward Tom Lawrence for Rangers was cancelled by goals from Australia international Martin Boyle and midfielder Josh Campbell for Hibernian.

Rangers had midfielder John Lundstram and Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos sent off in the second-half.

PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven have won one game and drawn two.

The two clubs faced each other in the reverse fixture, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and centre-back Armando Obispo for PSV Eindhoven was cancelled out by goals from Croatian attacker Antonio Colak and Wales international Tom Lawrence for Rangers.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W

Rangers form guide in the Scottish Premiership: D-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be unable to call upon the services of young English forward Noni Madueke, French centre-back Olivier Boscagli, Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, Belgian forward Yorbe Vertessen and Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior. There are doubts over the availability of American midfielder Richard Ledezma. Centre-back Armando Obispo is suspended.

Injured: Carlos Vinicius, Yorbe Vertessen, Mauro Junior, Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli

Doubtful: Ricard Ledezma

Suspended: Armando Obispo

Rangers

Meanwhile, Rangers will be without midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh and Romanian attacker undeIanis Hagi, while there are doubts over the availability of Jamaica international Kemar Roofe and former Derby County attacker Tom Lawrence. Centre-back Connor Goldson is suspended.

Injured: Ianis Hagi, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Doubtful: Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence

Suspended: Connor Goldson

PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Jarrad Branthwaite, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Joey Veerman, Xavi Simons, Ismael Saibari, Luuk de Jong, Cody Gakpo

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Leon King, James Sands, Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, John Lundstram, Antonio Colak, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent

James Tavernier @James_Tavernier Delighted to extend my stay at this magnificent football club. Ibrox is my home and I am hungry for more silverware Delighted to extend my stay at this magnificent football club. Ibrox is my home and I am hungry for more silverware 🇬🇧 https://t.co/MHfOVTvvri

PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have enjoyed an exciting start to life under Ruud van Nistelrooy's management. They have signed some interesting players this summer to add to an already exciting stable of emerging talent, and van Nistelrooy will be confident about his side's chances of doing well domestically.

OptaJohan @OptaJohan 8 - @PSV have progressed in eight of the last ten European ties they started with a draw away from home. Hope. 8 - @PSV have progressed in eight of the last ten European ties they started with a draw away from home. Hope. https://t.co/Gd9RhRUKjb

Rangers, on the other hand, excelled in Europe last season, having reached the final of the UEFA Europa League. It might be difficult to replicate their success this season, but Ibrox Stadium, like before, could be the difference maker. Having said that, a 2-2 draw at home has made things difficult.

PSV Eindhoven to win.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Rangers

