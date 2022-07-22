PSV Eindhoven vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an intriguing encounter at the Philips Stadion on Saturday.

PSV Eindhoven vs Real Betis Preview

PSV Eindhoven finished in second place in the Eredivisie standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Dutch outfit thrashed FC Eindhoven by a 5-0 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the La Liga table last season and have exceeded expectations under Manuel Pellegrini. The Andalusians were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Grodig in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

PSV Eindhoven vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have never played a match against PSV Eindhoven and will need to work hard to adapt to their style of play this weekend.

Real Betis finished their La Liga campaign on a strong note last season and were unbeaten in their last three matches, picking up seven points during this period.

Real Betis are on an four-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in all these matches, with five goals scored.

PSV Eindhoven have conceded 19 goals in their last 11 games in all competitions and have not been at their best defensively since the turn of the year.

PSV Eindhoven also finished their Eredivisie campaign on a strong note, winning four of their last five matches in the competition.

PSV Eindhoven missed out on the Eredivisie title to eventual champions Ajax by a narrow two-point margin last season and will look to mount another challenge next season.

PSV Eindhoven vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have impressive players in their ranks and will look to make the most of their potential next season. The likes of Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir are seasoned veterans and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

PSV Eindhoven have improved over the past year and have built an impressive squad this summer. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Real Betis

PSV Eindhoven vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Fekir to score - Yes

