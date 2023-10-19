PSV Eindhoven and Fortuna Sittard battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday nine fixture on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts will look to build on their 100% start to their league campaign. In their last game, they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory at Sparta Rotterdam before the international break. All four goals came in the second half, with Marcus Tillman, Johan Bakayoko, Yorbe Vertessen and Luuk de Jong finding the back of the net.

Fortuna, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat to Twente at home. Three players got on the scoresheet to help the visitors leave with maximum points.

The defeat left Fortunezen in ninth spot, having garnered nine points from eight games. PSV, meanwhile, hold a two-point advantage atop the summit with maximum points accrued from eight games.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sittard Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have 38 wins and five defeats in their last 50 games with Sittard.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw PSV claim a 2-1 home win.

PSV have won 12 and drawn two of the 15 games across competitions this season. Their sole defeat came at Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.

Four of Sittard's last five league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

PSV's last 12 games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with 11 games producing at least four goals.

PSV have kept a clean sheet in six of their eight league games this term.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sittard Prediction

PSV have started the season like a house on fire and have laid their marker about their title aspirations. Peter Bosz' side have been efficient at both ends of the field, scoring goals for fun and keeping things tight at the back.

Fortuna, meanwhile, made a five-game unbeaten start to the season but have lost their last three games on the bounce. Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner. Expect the hosts to extend their perfect start to their league campaign to nine wins.

Prediction: PSV 4-0 Fortuna

PSV Eindhoven vs Sittard Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to win both halves