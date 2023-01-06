PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

PSV Eindhoven will get the new year underway on Saturday (January 7) when they take on Sparta Rotterdam in the 15th gameweek of the Eredivisie.

The visitors will head to the Philips Stadion seeking to get one over Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side. Sparta have not beaten PSV in eight meetings since October 2016.

PSV put together a superb run of results during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, winning all three friendlies.

Before the break, Van Nistelrooy’s men lost 1-0 to AZ Alkmaar, which snapped their four-game winning streak. PSV now return to the Eredivisie, where they're third in the standings, level on 30 points with second-placed Ajax.

Meanwhile, after a 2-1 loss against FC Twente in their first outing during the break, Sparta quickly found their feet with successive wins over Spezia and Vitesse in two other friendlies.

They have now turned their attention to the Eredivisie, where they're unbeaten in three games, claiming seven points from a possible nine. With 24 points from 14 games, Sparta are sixth in the standings, level on points with seventh-placed Utrecht.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have been utterly dominant in the fixture, claiming 21 wins from the last 26 meetings.

Sparta have managed just two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

PSV are on a four-game winning streak against Sparta. They are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Sparta since 2016, winning seven.

PSV have won seven of their last eight games across competitions, with a 1-0 loss against AZ Alkmaar in November being the exception.

Sparta are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight Eredivisie games since September, winning five.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Both teams head into the new year on a fine run of form, so we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Philips Stadion. PSV have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should make use of their home advantage to extend their dominance over Sparta.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.)

