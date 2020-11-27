PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Action continues in the Dutch Eredivisie this weekend, as PSV Eindhoven play host to Sparta Rotterdam at the Philips Stadion on Sunday.

PSV will be looking to push up into the Eredivisie’s top three with a win, while Sparta are currently in 10th and will also be looking to move up the ladder.

PSV have been in excellent form this season, and they’ve only lost once in the Eredivisie, falling to Vitesse on 25 October.

They most recently secured a 1-1 draw away at FC Twente in the Eredivisie, while they defeated PAOK in European action this week.

Sparta, meanwhile, took a long time to get going in the Eredivisie. They lost their first three games, but are now on a two-game winning streak. They hammered ADO Den Haag 6-0 in their most recent fixture.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head

Last season saw these two sides play just once. The match finished 2-2 in Rotterdam when PSV’s Cody Gakpo rescued a point with an injury-time equalizer. The return match in Eindhoven was cancelled when the season was curtailed due to COVID-19.

Sparta have struggled in away games against PSV of late. In fact, PSV have won 10 of their last 11 home matches against Sparta across all competitions.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Sparta Rotterdam form guide: D-D-L-W-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Team News

PSV are still without Mario Gotze, Marco van Ginkel and Ryan Thomas, who remain sidelined with injuries. Armando Obispo, Erick Gutierrez and Maximiliano Romero are also doubtful for this game.

Injured: Mario Gotze, Ryan Thomas, Marco van Ginkel

Doubtful: Armando Obispo, Erick Gutierrez, Maximiliano Romero

Suspended: None

Sparta will only be missing one player for this match. Goalkeeper Tim Coremans has a knee injury and will not be fit enough to be involved.

Injured: Tim Coremans

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Cody Gakpo, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Noni Madueke, Donyell Malen, Eran Zahavi

Sparta Rotterdam predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maduka Okoye, Dirk Abels, Michael Heylen, Bart Vriends, Mica Pinto, Adil Auassar, Abdou Harroui, Sven Mijnans, Bryan Smeets, Deroy Duarte, Lennart Thy

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

On paper at least, PSV Eindhoven have a much stronger side than Sparta Rotterdam. However, it is worth noting that a number of PSV’s players were involved in what was a tricky match with PAOK on Thursday and could well be tired.

Sparta are coming off an excellent result of their own – that 6-0 win over Den Haag – and they will be confident of messing with PSV's plans. This could prove to be a trickier game for PSV than some might think. I suspect a draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sparta Rotterdam