PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven are set to play Sparta Rotterdam at the Philips Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Christian Ilzer's Sturm Graz in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Goals from Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, Israeli attacker Eran Zahavi, German left-back Philipp Max and Belgian forward Yorbe Vertessen sealed the deal for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven, who had Sangare sent off late in the second-half.

Slovenian centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic scored the consolation goal for Sturm Graz.

Sparta Rotterdam, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Henk de Jong's Cambuur in the Eredivisie. A brace from forward Issa Kallon and goals from left-back Alex Bangura and striker Tom Boere ensured victory for Cambuur. Sparta Rotterdam had left-back Aaron Meijers sent off late in the second-half.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost one and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Eredivisie, with PSV Eindhoven beating Sparta Rotterdam 5-3. A brace from forward Donyell Malen, now at Borussia Dortmund, and goals from Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior, English attacker Noni Madueke and Germany international Philipp Max secured the win for PSV Eindhoven.

Midfielder Bryan Smeets, striker Danzell Gravenberch and attacker Reda Kharchouch scored the consolation goals for Sparta Rotterdam.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-L-W-W

Sparta Rotterdam form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-D-W-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven will be without United States of America international Richard Ledezma, while there are doubts over the availability of talented young attacker Noni Madueke and midfielder Davy Propper. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Roger Schmidt is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: Noni Madueke, Davy Propper

Suspended: None

Sparta Rotterdam

Meanwhile, Sparta Rotterdam boss Henk Fraser will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Tom Beugelsdijk. Left-backs Mica Pinto and Aaron Meijers are suspended.

Injured: Tom Beugelsdijk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aaron Meijers, Mica Pinto

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel, Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare, Ritsu Doan, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maduka Okoye, Dirk Abels, Bart Vriends, Michael Heylen, Laurent Jans, Adil Auassar, Mohammed Osman, Vito van Crooij, Lennart Thy, Bryan Smeets, Emanuel Emegha

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

PSV Eindhoven lost two important players this summer in the form of Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries. Roger Schmidt's men are currently 4th in the Eredivisie table, four points behind league leaders Ajax.

Sparta Rotterdam, on the other hand, are currently 13th in the league table. A poor result against Cambuur will not help their confidence, and the likes of Lennart Thy will have to step up against PSV Eindhoven.

PSV Eindhoven should be able to win here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sparta Rotterdam

