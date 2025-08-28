PSV Eindhoven vs Telstar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

PSV Eindhoven and Telstar will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday four clash on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at Philips Stadion.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to build on the back of the 4-2 victory they registered over Groningen at the same venue last weekend. They went ahead through Guus Til's 32nd-minute strike while Brynjolfur Willumsson equalized in the 39th minute. Esmir Bajraktarevic scored a second half brace, with his goals coming either side of Ruben van Bommel's 49th minute strike.

Telstar, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Volendam. They let a two-goal lead slip, having been two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Soufiane Hetli and Patrick Brouwer. Anthonu Descotte stepped off the bench with 30 minutes left on the clock and scored a brace to draw the game level.

Ad

Trending

The draw left the Veisen-Zuid outfit in 16th spot in the standings with just one point from three games. PSV are joint-top with maximum points from three games.

PSV Eindhoven vs Telstar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since PSV claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the KNVB Beker.

PSV have made a four-game winning start to the season across competitions, scoring at least two goals in each victory.

Telstar have made a three-game winless start to the league, conceding two goals in each game.

PSV have won their last 10 games on the bounce in the league.

Fourteen of PSV's last 15 league games have produced three goals or more.

Ad

PSV Eindhoven vs Telstar Prediction

PSV are two-time defending champions of the Eredivisie and have made a positive start to their title defense. They are the overwhelming favorites here and will be expected to claim maximum points.

Telstar's Eerste Divisie playoff triumph last season saw them gain promotion to the Eredivisie for the first time since 1978. They lost their opening two games 2-0 and were on course to claim their first win of the season but capitulated late on.

Ad

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Back the home side to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 4-1 Telstar

PSV Eindhoven vs Telstar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More