PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023 

PSV Eindhoven host Twente at the Philips Stadion on Sunday (February 26) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league recently, falling behind in the race for the Eredivisie. PSV drew 2-2 draw against Utrecht in their last outing. They will feel gutted not to have come away with all three points, as they were the more creative side but failed to convert their chances.

Twente, meanwhile, have also had a solid campaign but have hit a rough patch in the league recently. They lost 2-0 to struggling Go Ahead Eagles in their last game, finding themselves two goals down after 20 minutes and failing to find their way back.

The visitors have picked up 40 points from 22 games and sit fifth in the standings.

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 50th meeting between PSV and Twente, who trail 23-6.

The visitors won 2-1 in their last game against PSV, ending a 16-game winless streak.

Twente are without a clean sheet in 22 games in the fixture since 2011.

PSV have picked up 28 points at home this season. Only their Twente (29) have picked up more.

All four of the Tukkers' league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Boeren have scored 57 league goals this season. Only defending champions Ajax (63) have scored more.

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Prediction

PSV's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back winless outings. They have won their last five games at home and will fancy their chances against Twente.

Meanwhile, the visitors have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last six across competitions. They're winless in their last five away games and could lose here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Twente

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)

