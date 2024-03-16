PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

PSV Eindhoven will welcome Twente to the Philips Stadion for this weekend's marquee fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie. Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus scored in either half to help BVB progress with a 3-1 aggregate win.

PSV will turn their focus back to the league where their last game came in a 1-0 away win over Go Ahead Eagles.

Twente, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Sparta Rotterdam. Daan Rots and Myron Boadu scored in either half to inspire the win.

The victory left them in third spot in the standings, having garnered 53 points from 25 games. PSV remain at the summit with 69 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 125th meeting between the two sides. PSV lead 61-22.

Their most recent clash came in January 2023 when PSV claimed a 3-1 home win in the KNVB Beker.

The last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Twente have won five of their last six league games (one loss).

PSV have the best home record in the league, having garnered 34 points from 12 games.

Twente have the second-best away defensive record in the league with 10 goals conceded in 12 games on their travels.

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Prediction

PSV are running away with the Eredivisie title and currently hold a 10-point advantage at the top of the standings. They have conceded just seven goals in 12 games played at home and this defensive solidity could be key as they aim to extend their 18-game unbeaten run at home this season (14 wins).

Twente, for their part, are in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification and are seeking to win a fourth successive league game.

PSV are unbeaten at home this season but have drawn their last two games. We are backing the hosts to claim all three points with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Twente

PSV Eindhoven vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to score in both halves