PSV Eindhoven vs Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Action continues in the Dutch Eredivisie this weekend, with third-placed PSV Eindhoven looking to continue to chase league leaders Ajax when they play host to ninth-place Utrecht on Sunday.

PSV will be buoyed by their mid-week Europa League success, and they will aim to follow their victory over Omonia Nicosia up with a win in domestic competition.

PSV Eindhoven vs Utrecht Head-to-Head

PSV have been in excellent form recently, and have only lost once in the Eredivisie during the 2020-21 campaign. That loss came against Vitesse on 25 October, and since then, Roger Schmidt’s team have won three of their last five.

They’ve also been successful in making the Europa League’s knockout stages, winning their final three group matches to top the table in Group E. This Thursday saw them defeat Omonia Nicosia 4-0 in one of their best showings of the season.

Utrecht, meanwhile, have not won in the Eredivisie since 24 October. They’ve only suffered two losses in 2020-21, but have been the masters of the draw, picking up six stalemates in their first 11 games.

With just 11 goals scored, they’re one of the more toothless sides in the Eredivisie – but on the flip side, their defence is strong, as they’ve conceded just 14 goals.

Recent results between the two sides massively favor PSV, who have won four of the last six meetings. However, the last time they faced off, Utrecht went on to win 3-0.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Utrecht form guide: L-L-D-D-D

PSV Eindhoven vs Utrecht Team News

PSV will have to do without Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero and Ryan Thomas, who are all unavailable due to injuries. Armando Obispo and Erick Gutierrez are both back in training and may play a part in the game.

Injured: Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas

Suspended: None

Utrecht will be missing Adrian Dalmau, who is suspended following his red card in the recent 1-1 draw with ADO Den Haag. Fabian de Keijzer is also a doubt with an injury niggle.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Fabian de Keijzer

Suspended: Adrian Dalmau

PSV Eindhoven vs Utrecht Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-3-3): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Mario Gotze, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Mohamed Ihattaren

Utrecht predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Maarten Paes, Mark van der Maarel, Emil Bergstrom, Justin Hoogma, Django Warmerdam, Bart Ramselaar, Joris van Overeem, Simon Gustafson, Sander van de Streek, Gyrano Kerk, Mimoun Mahi

PSV Eindhoven vs Utrecht Prediction

Utrecht’s problem with scoring goals is likely going to be an issue for them against one of the Eredivisie’s stronger defensive units.

PSV will be on a high following their hammering of Omonia on Thursday and, while Utrecht’s defence is strong, Roger Schmidt’s squad should have enough firepower to break them down, particularly at home.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Utrecht