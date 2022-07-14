PSV Eindhoven vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Club Friendlies 2022

PSV Eindhoven are set to play Villarreal at the Philips Stadion on Saturday for a friendly game.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Uli Forte's Arminia Bielefeld in their most recent friendly fixture. Goals from experienced attacker Fabian Klos, forward Janni-Luca Serra and winger Noel Niemann and an own goal from Dutch centre-back Derrick Luckassen secured the win for Arminia Bielefeld.

Villarreal, on the other hand, beat Xavi's Barcelona 2-0 in their most recent official fixture. Goals from left-back Alfonso Pedraza and midfielder Moi Gomez sealed the deal for Unai Emery's Villarreal.

PSV Eindhoven vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time PSV Eindhoven are playing Villarreal in a friendly game.

For PSV Eindhoven, young Dutch forward Cody Gakpo registered 25 goal contributions in the league last season.

Last season, Israeli attacker Eran Zahavi scored 11 league goals for PSV Eindhoven.

Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma scored 10 goals in La Liga for Villarreal last season.

Veteran midfielder Dani Parejo registered 10 assists in the league last season for Villarreal.

PSV Eindhoven vs Villarreal Prediction

PSV Eindhoven finished 2nd in the league last season, just two points behind Ajax. With Roger Schmidt having left the club to manage Benfica, PSV Eindhoven have appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as the manager. Midfielder Mario Gotze has left the club as well, with the Germany international joining Eintract Frankfurt.

PSV Eindhoven have moved quickly to strengthen their squad. Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benitez, experienced striker Luuk de Jong, midfielder Guus Til and young defender Ki-Jana Hoever have all joined the club this summer. PSV Eindhoven will be eyeing the Eredivisie title this season, with Ajax undergoing a period of transition.

Villarreal, on the other hand, finished 7th last season in La Liga. They were an inconsistent unit last season domestically, but it cannot be argued that manager Unai Emery has not been backed in the transfer market.

So far, veteran winger Jose Luis Morales has joined the club, but Villarreal have been linked with players like Giovani Lo Celso and Umar Sadiq. Manager Unai Emery will be keen to ensure a better result domestically this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Timing will be key as also other clubs are following Sadiq, Valencia and Real Sociedad included. Villarreal are pushing to sign Umar Sadiq in case Dia will join Salernitana on loan with buy option. Unai Emery, keen on signing Sadiq. 🟡 #transfers Timing will be key as also other clubs are following Sadiq, Valencia and Real Sociedad included. Villarreal are pushing to sign Umar Sadiq in case Dia will join Salernitana on loan with buy option. Unai Emery, keen on signing Sadiq. 🟡 #transfersTiming will be key as also other clubs are following Sadiq, Valencia and Real Sociedad included.

A close game is on the cards, but Villarreal should emerge victorious.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Villarreal

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

PSV Eindhoven vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Villarreal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Villarreal to keep a clean sheet- Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far