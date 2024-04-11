PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

PSV Eindhoven will welcome Vitesse to the Philips Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 5-1 home win over AZ Alkmaar last weekend. Luuk de Jong scored a brace while Johan Bakayoko, Joey Veerman and Jesper Uneken scored a goal each in the thrashing.

Vitesse, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat at home to Nijmegen. Mees Hoedemakers broke the deadlock in the 65th minute while Sontje Hansen added a brace to inspire the win.

The loss left the Arnhem outfit rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 17 points from 29 games. PSV still lead the way at the summit with a nine-point advantage.

PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have 57 wins and 19 draws from the last 86 head-to-head games with Vitesse.

Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when PSV claimed a 3-1 comeback away win.

Vitesse have won just one of their last 13 games in all competitions (10 losses).

PSV are unbeaten in 21 home games played across competitions this season (17 wins).

Vitesse have averaged 11 corner kicks per game in the league this season (the second-most in the division).

PSV are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (five wins).

PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Prediction

PSV's hopes for an invincible league campaign came to a harrowing end a fortnight ago in a shock defeat to Nijmegen. However, Peter Bosz's side have bounced back with consecutive wins, with the most recent of those coming in a thumping of Alkmaar. That victory would have boosted their confidence and they are now two wins away from ending their six-year league drought to claim a 25th Eredivisie crown.

Vitesse, for their part, are almost guaranteed to be playing Eerste Divisie football next season. This will bring their 35-year run in the top flight. Edward Sturing's side are seven points away from safety and their poor run of form does not suggest they can complete a great escape.

PSV are the overwhelming favorites and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are tipping the hosts to cruise to a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: PSV 4-0 Vitesse

PSV Eindhoven vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: PSV/PSV