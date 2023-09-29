PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023 

PSV Eindhoven host Volendam at the Philips Stadion on Saturday in the Dutch Eredivisie, looking to extend their winning start to seven games.

Runners-up in the last season, PSV have begun their the 2023-24 campaign in a barnstorming fashion, winning all six games thus far.

Peter Bosz's team are the only side in the division with a 100% win record right now, while having scored 20 goals and conceded just one.

PSV, 24-time champions in the Dutch top-flight, have emerged as early favorites for the title, but AZ Alkmaar are breathing right under their neck, just two points worse off in second place.

By contrast, Volendam are second from bottom in the Eredivisie table with just one point from five games and still winless in their campaign. Last-placed Almere are the only other team still without a win in the league so far this season.

Having started their season with a run of four consecutive defeats, the Palingboeren earned their first point following a 2-2 draw with Heracles.

The visitors raced to a 2-0 lead early in the second half, but Volendam struck twice within the last 20 minutes to peg them back.

PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 previous clashes between the sides, with PSV Eindhoven winning 42 times over Volendam and losing on six occasions.

PSV Eindhoven have won their last 15 clashes with Volendam and haven't lost in 17.

PSV Eindhoven have scored at least thrice in their last two clashes with Volendam.

Volendam's last win over PSV Eindhoven came in May 1994 (3-2 at home in the league).

PSV Eindhoven's Luuk de Jong has scored five goals in their last four league games, while Guus Til is looking to score in his third consecutive outing.

PSV Eindhoven have kept a clean sheet in their last four league games.

PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are on a roll in the new season and boast a terrific record against Volendam in recent years, winning their last 15 encounters in a row.

There's no reason to believe that could end here, with the Peasants in for another big win.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Volendam

PSV Eindhoven vs Volendam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No