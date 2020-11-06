PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Action continues in the Eredivisie this weekend as PSV Eindhoven play host to Willem II on Sunday evening.

PSV have lost just one game in the Eredivisie this season and currently sit in third place, while Willem II are down in 12th with just a single victory to their name.

Despite that, Willem II will aim to spring an upset on Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II Head-to-Head

PSV’s domestic form has been strong this season. They’ve won five of their seven Eredivisie matches, and last weekend saw them bounce back from a loss to Vitesse by hammering Den Haag 4-0.

However, they slumped to defeat in the Europa League this week, losing to Greek side PAOK 4-1, and the loss has dented their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Willem II are on a horrendous run of form right now. Their last win came against Heracles on September 20, and they’ve scored only three goals in the games that have followed.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Willem II form guide: D-L-L-D-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II Team News

Unfortunately, PSV have some serious issues with COVID-19 at the moment. A total of seven players will be unavailable for this game due to the virus, including key defenders Denzel Dumfries and Timo Baumgartl.

They also have a further four injury concerns in the form of Marco van Ginkel, Erick Gutierrez, Armando Obispo and Maximiliano Romero.

Injured: Marco van Ginkel, Erick Gutierrez, Armando Obispo, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Maxime Delanghe, Timo Baumgartl, Denzel Dumfries, Joel Piroe, Nick Viergever, Jorrit Hendrix, Vincent Muller

Willem II will be without Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, who has a broken foot, while Dries Saddiki and Freek Heerkens are both doubtful. They also have their own COVID-19 concern in the form of Elton Kabangu, who is likely to miss this match.

Injured: Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Doubtful: Dries Saddiki, Freek Heerkens

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Elton Kabangu

PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo, Ryan Thomas, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Mario Gotze, Ibrahim Sangare, Adrien Fein, Mohamed Ihattaren, Eran Zahavi, Noni Madueke

Willem II predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorn Brondeel, Leeroy Owusu, Sebastian Holmen, Jordens Peters, Derrick Kohn, Pol Llonch, Mike Tresor, Jan-Arie van der Heijden, Che Nunnely, Vangelis Pavlidis, Mats Kohlert

PSV Eindhoven vs Willem II Prediction

PSV might have personnel issues at the moment, but that probably won’t stop them from recording a win at the weekend.

Willem II have performed poorly for weeks, leaking goals and failing to score them, and this looks like a tough match regardless of form. A home win is the most likely outcome in this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Willem II