PSV Eindhoven vs Zwolle Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2023

PSV Eindhoven take on Zwolle at home in the Eredivisie on Sunday (November 12).

The hosts are having an imperious league campaign, winning all 11 games. They're seven points ahead of second-placed Alkmaar, who have a game in hand. PSV are coming off a 1-0 home win over Ligue 1 side Lens in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, thanks to Luuk de Jong's 12th-minute winner.

PSV have lost only once across competitions this season, with that loss (4-0) coming in their UEFA Champions League opener at Arsenal. In the league, they have scored 41 times and conceded just five.

Meanwhile, Zwolle are having a far more modest campaign. They're eighth in the standings with 14 points from 11 games and are coming off a 2-0 home win in the league over Fortuna Sittard at the weekend following a KNVB Beker first-round loss.

On that note, here's a look at PSV's head-to-head record with Zwolle, key numbers, prediction and betting tips:

PSV Eindhoven vs Zwolle Head-to-Head Record and Key Numbers

PSV have met Zwolle 46 times across competitions, winning 33 and losing only six.

The hosts have won their 16 meetings against Zwolle since a 3-1 away loss in the Eredivisie in September 2014.

Zwolle have four wins in their last 10 games across competitions, losing four.

PSV are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions since their loss to Arsenal, winning eight, including the last three, since a 1-1 Champions League draw at Lens.

PSV have a near perfect home record this season, winning nine of their 10 games across competitions, drawing the other.

Zwolle have two wins in six games across competitions on their travels this season, losing thrice.

PSV Eindhoven vs Zwolle Head-to-Head Record and Key Numbers

PSV have made a splendid start to the season, with their defeat at Arsenal being their only blot in a near perfect campaign. As already mentioned before, they are perfect in the league and have a dominant recent record against Zwolle.

The visitors have blown hot and cold this season, but their head-to-head record with the league leaders and recent record against them doesn't inspire much confidence.

Considering the same, expect a dominant win for Peter Bosz's men as they eye a first Eredivisie title since 2018.

Prediction: PSV 3-1 Zwolle

PSV Eindhoven vs Zwolle Betting Tips

Tip 1: PSV to win

Tip 2: PSV to keep a clean sheet: No

Tip 3: Game to have over three goals: Yes