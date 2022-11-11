PSV vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022

League leaders PSV will entertain AZ Alkmaar at the Phillips Stadion in their final Eredivisie game of the year on Saturday (November 12).

The hosts are on a four-game winning run across competitions and have won their last two league games. PSV won at their rivals and reigning champions Ajax last Sunday. That helped them pip the Amsterdam-based team to pole position in the standings.

Luuk de Jong and Erick Gutierrez gave PSV a two-goal lead before substitute Lorenzo Lucca scored a consolation goal for Ajax. In-form winger Cody Gakpo picked up his 12th assist of the campaign in the win.

AZ, meanwhile, have suffered three defeats in their last four league games. That has seen them drop to fifth place in the standings, but they trail PSV by just four points. After a 2-1 win over Volendam a fortnight ago, AZ fell to a 3-1 loss at RKC Waalwijk last Sunday.

PSV vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 95th meeting across competitions between the two teams. PSV have dominated proceedings with 54 wins to AZ's 26, while 14 games have ended in draws.

PSV have the best-attacking record in Eredivisie this season, scoring 42 goals in 13 games. AZ have a comparatively modest attacking record, scoring 24 times in 13 games.

PSV have won 21 of their last 26 league games.

Twenty of the last 24 games between the two teams across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

PSV have a 100% record at home this season, scoring 25 goals in six games.

AZ have suffered defeats in their last two away Eredivisie games, scoring once in each match.

PSV vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

PSV have been second-best in recent meetings against AZ, losing five of their last six games, including the last three.

AZ, though, have seen a drop in form in recent games, losing three of their last four games. They have a decent record in recent meetings against PSV, but the league leaders haven't dropped a point at home this term.

The hosts have also enjoyed free-scoring form at home, and that trend should continue.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

PSV vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: PSV to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Cody Gakpo to score or assist any time - Yes

