PSV vs AZ prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV and AZ Alkmaar will trade tackles in a matchday 21 Eredivisie fixture on Saturday at the Philips Stadion.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Ajax before the international break at the same ground. Brian Brobbey and Noussair Mazraoui scored either side of Mario Gotze's goal to help the visitors secure all three points.

That victory saw the defending champions jump past PSV into top spot, while the Eindhoven outfit fell to second place in the table.

AZ Alkmaar sit in fifth place, having garnered 36 points from 20 matches to date. Their last fixture before the international break saw them held to a goalless draw by Cambuur on home turf.

PSV vs AZ Head-to-Head

PSV have 29 wins from their last 46 matches against AZ Alkmaar. Six games ended in a stalemate, while Saturday's visitors were victorious on 11 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Ritsu Doan rounded up the scoring to help PSV secure a 3-0 away victory on matchday four of the current campaign.

The home side's defeat to Ajax a fortnight ago halted a run of six consecutive victories in all competitions. AZ are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions, winning nine.

PSV form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

AZ form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

PSV vs AZ Team News

PSV

The hosts have several fitness concerns ahead of the game. Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo and Max Kreekels are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ryan Thomas is a doubt for the game. Noni Madueke and Carlos Vinicius are back in training and could be in line for their return to action.

Injuries: Maximiliano Romero, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo, Max Kreekels

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas

Suspension: None

AZ Alkmaar

Tijjani Reijnders, Bruno Martins Indi and Jelle Duin are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Tijjani Reijnders, Bruno Martins Indi, Jelle Duin

Suspension: None

PSV vs AZ Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel (GK); Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Marco van Ginkel, Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze; Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Ritsu Doan

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Vindahl (GK); Aslak Fonn Witry, Yukinari Suganawa, Sam Beukema, Owen Wijndal; Fredrik Midtsjo, Jordy Clasie, Dany de Wit; Hakon Evjen, Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsonn

PSV vs AZ Prediction

PSV need maximum points to avoid falling further behind Ajax in the title race and are likely to go all out for the win on home turf.

AZ, for their part, are also on a strong run of form and will fancy their chances of leaving Eindhoven with the win. This sets the game up nicely as an entertaining fixture with plenty of goalmouth action but we are backing the hosts to narrowly edge a high-scoring game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-2 AZ Alkmaar

