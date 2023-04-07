PSV vs Excelsior Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023 

PSV welcome Excelsior to the Philips Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday 28 fixture on Saturday (April 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at surprise package Spakenberg in the KNVB Beker semifinals to book a final date with Ajax. Erick Gutierrez and Patrick van Aanholt scored in either half, while Dwayne Green halved the deficit just before the hour mark.

PSV will turn their attention back to the league, where they won 4-2 at Nijmegen in their last outing. Luuk de Jong was the star of the show with a brace and an assist. Excelsior, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless stalemate at home against Twente.

The draw left The Kralingers in the relegation zone, having garnered 24 points from 27 games. PSV, meanwhile, climbed above AZ Alkmaar into third spot with 56 points.

PSV vs Excelsior Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides, with PSV leading 41-3.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw PSV claim a 6-1 away win.

PSV are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the league, winning six.

Excelsior have the worst away record in the league, garnering just four points from 13 games.

PSV have the best home record in the league, accruing 34 points from 13 outings.

Excelsior are winless in 14 road games, losing the last 13.

PSV vs Excelsior Prediction

PSV's upturn in fortunes since the turn of the year has put them back in the title race, trailing leaders Feyenoord by six points. Ruud Van Nistelrooy's side booked their spot in the KNVB Beker final in midweek and will look to build on that.

Excelsior, meanwhile, have struggled on the road and are unlikely to pose much of a threat to the side with the league's best home record. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: PSV 4-0 Excelsior

PSV vs Excelsior Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to win both halves

