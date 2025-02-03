PSV vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

PSV will welcome reigning champions Feyenoord to the Philips Stadion in the KNVB Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. The hosts defeated Excelsior 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller last month and De club aan de Maas overcame third-tier side Rijnsburgse Boys 4-1.

Boeren saw their winning streak end after three games last week as they were held to a 3-3 away draw at NEC in the Eredivisie. After a goalless first half, all six goals were scored in the second half. Luuk de Jong, Ismael Saibari, and Johan Bakayoko were on the scoresheet for the league leaders.

Late drama ensued as Kento Shiogai scored NEC's second goal in the 90th minute and former Feyenoord striker Bryan Linssen leveled the score in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The visitors endured a poor run of form last week and, after a 6-1 loss to Lille in the UEFA Champions League, they lost 2-1 away at Ajax in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

PSV vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 166 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 65 wins. Boeren are not far behind with 62 wins and 39 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Eredivisie in December at Wednesday's venue in which the hosts registered a comfortable 3-0 win.

The two teams met in the KNVB Cup round of 16 last season and Feyenoord won that match 1-0 at home.

PSV have enjoyed an unbeaten home record this season and they last suffered a defeat at home in a competitive match in November 2022.

The visitors have won three of their last four KNVB Cup meetings against Boeren while keeping clean sheets.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in their seven games in 2025, scoring 20 goals while conceding 18 times.

PSV vs Feyenoord Prediction

Lampen have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last nine games while recording six wins. They have won 11 of their last 12 home games while scoring at least three goals in 10, and are strong favorites.

Noa Lang was absent in the draw against NEC and is a doubt here. Malik Tillman and Sergiño Dest are long-term absentees. Peter Bosz will also be without the services of Ricardo Pepi, who traveled to Los Angeles for a knee surgery. Olivier Boscagli was injured against Liverpool and is another doubt.

De club aan de Maas have suffered two consecutive away defeats and will look to bounce back here. They have won just one of their last five away games and lost 3-0 to PSV in their Eredivisie away game in December.

Quilindschy Hartman made an appearance from the bench against Ajax after a lengthy injury spell and is unlikely to be risked. Santiago Giménez has left the club and joined AC Milan, so Ayase Ueda is expected to lead the lineup here. Justin Bijlow, Jordan Lotomba, and Calvin Stengs are sidelined with injuries.

Lampen head into the match in prolific form and should make the most of Feyenoord's absentee list to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 3-1 Feyenoord

PSV vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

