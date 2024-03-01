PSV vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

League leaders PSV will entertain reigning champions Feyenoord at the Philips Stadion in a top-of-the-table Eredivisie clash on Sunday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record in Eredivisie this season, winning 21 of their 23 league games. They registered their biggest win of the season last week, defeating PEC Zwolle 7-1 in their away game. Luuk de Jong scored a hat-trick, and Johan Bakayoko bagged a brace.

The visitors made it four wins on the spin in the Eredivisie last week, as Yankuba Minteh's second-half brace helped them record a 2-0 away win over Almere. Their winning run continued in the KNVB Cup semi-finals, as second-half goals from Dávid Hancko and Ondřej Lingr helped them register a 2-1 comeback win over Groningen.

The visitors have opened up an eight-point lead over third-placed Twente in the league standings. They trail the hosts by 10 points, so need a win in this match to keep their title defense hopes alive.

PSV vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 163 times in all competitions. These meetings have been contested closely, with the visitors having a narrow 64-61 lead in wins and 38 games ending in draws.

The visitors have just one win in their last six meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming in the KNVB Cup round of 16 in January.

PSV have enjoyed an unbeaten record at home across all competitions this season and have a 100% home record in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord have won nine of their last 10 away games in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 77 goals in 23 league games, outscoring the visitors (who have the second-best attacking record) by 19 goals.

PSV vs Feyenoord Prediction

Boeren have a 100% record at home in the Eredivisie this season, keeping seven clean sheets in 11 games. Their unbeaten record at home in the league stretches to 21 games, with that last defeat dating back to November 2022. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last six home meetings against the visitors, with three games ending in draws.

Ismael Saibari is a confirmed absentee for head coach Peter Bosz, while Joey Veerman is also a doubt for this crucial match. Luuk de Jong, who won the Eredivisie Player of the Month award for February, will be a key player in this match.

De club aan de Maas are unbeaten in their last nine league games, recording seven wins. They have registered four consecutive wins and kept clean sheets in their last five league outings. They have won their last six away games in the Eredivisie and will look to build on that form.

Calvin Stengs picked up a knee injury in the KNVB Cup semifinal win over Groningen on Thursday and is a key absentee for head coach Arne Slot. Alireza Jahanbakhsh remains sidelined with an injury, and Quilindschy Hartman faces a late fitness test.

While both teams have enjoyed a good run of form recently, considering the home advantage for PSV and their better goalscoring form, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Feyenoord

PSV vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes

