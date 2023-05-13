PSV vs Fortuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

PSV will entertain Fortuna at Philips Stadion in Eredivisie on Sunday.

PSV vs Fortuna Preview

With three rounds of matches left to play in the Eredivisie, Feyenoord are almost sure of winning their 16th title while PSV will likely finish second. The hosts are facing competition from Ajax and AZ for the second spot though, which offers qualification for the Champions League third qualifying round.

Boeren’s final mission will be to achieve a flawless run across the remainder of matches to seal a third successive second-placed finish. They placed second in the previous two seasons. Fortuna may not pose a formidable challenge to the PSV, especially at the Philips Stadion. The hosts are expected to prevail with minor difficulty.

Fortuna are three places away from the nearest European competition play-off spot in the standings. They sit 12th with 35 points and need to win their remaining matches, and hope other teams suffer some setbacks, to be able to qualify. The likelihood of success is very low, considering their form and the fixtures ahead.

Fortunezen defeated Vitesse at home 2-0 in their last league action to end a three-game losing streak during which they conceded nine goals without scoring. The visitors are also struggling on the road, losing four of their last five away matches. Fortuna are not favored to win in Eindhoven.

PSV vs Fortuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches against Fortuna.

PSV have won all of their last five matches against Fortuna at the Philips Stadion.

PSV have won all of their last five matches played at the Philips Stadion.

Fortuna have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

PSV have won their last five matches while Fortuna have won twice and lost thrice.

PSV vs Fortuna Prediction

Fifteen-goal Xavi Simons is the league’s third top scorer behind Sydney van Hooijdonk of SC Heerenveen and Utrecht‘s Anastasios Douvikas – 16 goals each. Simons is hoping to deliver more for the hosts, with the top spot in sight. Luuk de Jong has scored 12 times for PSV.

Burak Yilmaz has been a formidable performer for the visitors, scoring nine times and delivering five assists. Inigo Córdoba and Tijjani Noslin boast five goals and four assists each.

PSV are expected to get the better of Fortuna based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: PSV 3-1 Fortuna

PSV vs Fortuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – PSV

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: PSV to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Fortuna to score - Yes

