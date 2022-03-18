PSV vs Fortuna Sittard prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

PSV Eindhoven will host Fortuna Sittard at the Philips Stadion in an Eredivisie fixture on Sunday.

The home side are fresh from securing qualification to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League. A 4-0 pounding of Copenhagen away from home on Thursday helped them secure a 8-4 aggregate victory over the Danes in one of the most exciting ties on the continent.

Prior to that, they claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Utrecht. Erin Zahavi's 53rd-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory helped them keep pace in the title race. They currently sit in second spot on 61 points, two points behind league leaders Ajax.

Fortuna Supporters @vrouwefortuna

⤷ Verplichte aanrijroute op de website

⤷ Parkeren bij Fortuna Stadion mogelijk bij uitvak



Alle informatie: 𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗨𝗪𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗣𝗦𝗩 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬⤷ Verplichte aanrijroute op de website⤷ Parkeren bij Fortuna Stadion mogelijk bij uitvakAlle informatie: fortunasc.nl/info-psv-fortu… 𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗨𝗪𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗣𝗦𝗩 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬⤷ Verplichte aanrijroute op de website⤷ Parkeren bij Fortuna Stadion mogelijk bij uitvakAlle informatie: fortunasc.nl/info-psv-fortu… https://t.co/sodLQyV5Aw

Sittard claimed a morale-boosting 1-0 home win over Willem II in a relegation six-pointer last weekend. Zlan Flemming scored the deciding goal in the 53rd minute.

The win helped them climb out of the relegation zone at their visitors' expense. They sit in 15th spot and are level on points with 16th-placed Willem.

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 47 occasions and PSV unsurprisingly have a better record with 36 wins to their name. Sunday's visitors were victorious in five games, while six matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021. Ritsu Doan scored a brace to help PSV secure a 2-0 home win and progress to the round of 16 in the KNVB Beker.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Fortuna Sittard form guide: W-L-L-W-W

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard Team News

PSV Eindhoven

Ryan Thomas, Andre Ramalho Silva and Shurandy Sambo are all unavailable due to injuries, while Phillipp Mwene is a doubt for the game.

Maximiliano Romero made his return against Copenhagen but was on the bench for the entirety of the game.

Injuries: Ryan Thomas, Andre Ramalho Silva, Shurandy Sambo

Doubtful: Phillipp Mwene

Suspension: None

Fortuna Sittard

Arianit Ferati is unavailable due to fitness issues, while Ryan Johansson is a doubt for the game. Martin Angha and George Cox are both suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Arianit Ferati

Doubtful: Ryan Johansson

Suspension: George Cox, Martin Angha

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Nony Madueke; Eran Zahavi

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Yanick Van Osch (GK); Nigel Lonwijk, Dimitrios Siovas, Ivo Pinto, Mickael Tirpan; Ben Rienstra, Deroy Duarte, Liandro Semedo; Mats Seuntjens, Zian Flemming; Charlison Benschop

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard

With Ajax having been eliminated from the continent, the capital side will turn all their focus to league action. In light of this, PSV need to keep their momentum going if they are to retain hopes of dethroning their rivals.

The Eindhoven outfit are overwhelming favorites in the game, although Sittard's quest for survival could give them an extra boost. The visitors are also on a fine run of form but we are backing the home side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: PSV 4-1 Fortuna Sittard

Edited by Peter P