PSV vs Fortuna Sittard prediction, preview, team news and more | KNVB Beker 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven will host Fortuna Sittard in the second round of the KNVB Beker on Wednesday.

The home side received a bye to this stage by virtue of their league position last season while Sittard progressed with a 3-0 victory over Top Oss in October.

PSV come into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory away to Nijmegen on Sunday. Yorbe Vertessen and Carlos Vinicius scored in the final 10 minutes to overturn Magnus Mattsson's early strike for the hosts.

Fortuna Sittard secured maximum points in a narrow 1-0 away victory over Zwolle. Nigel Lonwijk's 63rd minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard Head-to-Head

Fortuna Sittard are without a win in their last 11 matches against PSV. The Eindhoven outfit have 10 wins to their name while one match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November when Bruma's brace helped Wednesday's hosts secure a 4-1 victory away from home in the Eredivisie.

PSV have suffered just one defeat in their last nine matches in all competitions, winning six. Fortuna Sittard's victory at the weekend halted a six-game losing streak.

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Fortuna Sittard form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard Team News

PSV

Noni Madueke (hamstring), Mees Kreekels (knee), Davy Propper (leg), Ryan Thomas (knee), Eran Zahavi (knee), Maximiliano Romero (groin) and Shurandy Sambo (ACL) are all injured.

Injuries: Mees Kreekels, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero, Shurandy Sambo, Noni Madueke

Suspension: None

Fortuna Sittard

Lisandro Semedo is the only injury concern for the visitors with an ankle problem.

Injury: Lisandro Semedo

Suspension: None

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Ritsu Doan; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Marko van Ginkel, Mario Gotze, Bruma; Carlos Vinicius

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yanick Van Osch (GK); Arianit Ferati, Ivo Pinto, Andreas Samaris, Mikael Tirpan; Emil Hansson, Ben Rienstra, Tesfaldet Tekie, Deroy Duarte; Mats Seuntjens, Zian Flemming

PSV vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

PSV are heavy favorites to progress to the next round and the hosts would like to showcase their superior firepower to prevent an upset in front of their fans.

We are backing Roger Schmidt's side to comfortably cruise into the next round with a convincing victory.

Prediction: PSV 3-0 Fortuna Sittard

