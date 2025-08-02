  • home icon
  • Football
  • PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Aug 02, 2025 14:50 GMT
PSV v FC Eindhoven - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty
PSV and Go Ahead Eagles lock horns in the Johan Cruyff Shield

PSV and Go Ahead Eagles will square off in the 2025 Johan Cruyff Shield at Philips Stadion on Sunday. Lampen lifted the Eredivisie title last season and hence, will get to host this match. The pride of the IJssel Kowe are making their debut in the annual game, after lifting their maiden KNVB Cup last season.

Ad

The hosts will play in the Johan Cruyff Shield for the fifth consecutive season. They finished as the runners-up last season and will look to improve upon that record. They went unbeaten in the preseason and overcame local rivals Eindhoven FC 3-2 earlier this week. Ricardo Pepi bagged a brace, and Guus Til also scored in the first half.

The visitors had a busy preseason and took part in 10 friendlies last month. They played Al-Duhail and Apollon Limassol on Saturday. After a win over Al-Duhail, they fell to a 2-0 loss to Apollon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have crossed paths 75 times in all competitions. The 2024 runners-up have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 50 wins. The visitors have 15 wins and 10 games have ended in draws.
  • The pride of the IJssel Kowe have won their two meetings against the 2024-25 Eredivisie winners in 2025. They recorded a 2-1 win in the KNVB Cup semifinals in February and registered a 3-2 home win in the Eredivisie a couple of days later.
  • Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • The visitors are winless in their last five away games, playing three draws. They have conceded 10 goals in these games.
  • Lampen have suffered two defeats in competitive home games in 2025, with one of them registered against the Eagles in the KNVB Cup in February.
Ad

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Rood-witten had won their last seven competitive games of the 2024-25 season and scored at least three goals in these games. They have scored at least four goals in three of their last four appearances in the Johan Cruyff Shield and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won 17 of their last 19 meetings against the visitors.

Ad

Peter Bosz is expected to field a strong starting XI, with Ricardo Pepi and Alassane Pléa both likely to start.

The visitors will look to leave a good account of themselves in their debut in the Johan Cruyff Shield. They have scored five goals in two meetings against the hosts this year and will look to build on that form.

Boeren have a good experience in the competition and, considering their home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: PSV 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author
Shubham Dupare

Shubham Dupare

Twitter icon

Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.

For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea."

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications