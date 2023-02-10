PSV vs Groningen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

PSV will welcome 17th-placed Groningen to the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie on Saturday (February 11).

Both teams dropped points in their previous league outing. PSV were held to a 2-2 draw by league leaders Feyenoord on Sunday. Goals from Anwar El Ghazi and Thorgan Hazard gave them a two-goal lead, but Alireza Jahanbakhsh came off the bench to bag a brace to help Feyenoord salvage a share of the spoils.

Meanwhile, Groningen's winless run since October continued last week with a 1-1 draw against Twente. They conceded within five minutes, but substitute Oliver Antman scored four minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute to ensure parity.

PSV vs Groningen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 122 times across competitions since 1954. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals, leading 73-23.

Groningen recorded an impressive 4-2 win at home in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Interestingly, that was Groningen's last win across competitions this season.

Their last nine meetings have produced conclusive results, with eight wins for PSV and one for Groningen.

The hosts have kept three clean sheets in their last four home games in the Eredivisie, while Groningen have lost their last four away outings.

Groningen have won just once on their travels against PSV since 1969, with that triumph coming in the Eredivisie in 2014. They have failed to score in four of the eight away games since then.

PSV vs Groningen Prediction

PSV have suffered just one defeat at home since August. They have won their last four home games against Groningen and are the strong favourites to take another win against the struggling visitors.

Groningen, meanwhile, are winless in the league since Septembe. Although they won the reverse fixture, they have struggled in recent games, so PSV should eke out a narrow win and move within a point of leaders Feyenoord (43).

Prediction: PSV 2-1 Groningen

PSV vs Groningen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: PSV to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Ricardo Pepi to score or assist any time - Yes

