PSV Eindhoven vs Groningen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

The Eredivisie will return from a two-week hiatus, with PSV Eindhoven hosting FC Groningen at the Philips Stadion in a matchday 30 fixture.

The hosts were 2-0 victors away to VVV-Venlo in their last fixture a fortnight ago. Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen scored in each half to give PSV a 2-0 victory.

Groningen suffered a home defeat to FC Heerenveen by the same scoreline. Tibor Halilovic and Henk Veerman scored second-half goals to give the visitors all three points.

PSV will be seeking all three points to hold onto second spot and UEFA Champions League qualification. Groningen have little to play for in 6th place, having garnered 46 points from 29 games to date.

PSV Eindhoven vs Groningen Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 43 occasions in the past and PSV Eindhoven expectedly have the better record.

The Lightbulbs have 28 wins and 10 draws to their name, while FC Groningen have been victorious in five previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when a Cody Gakpo brace powered PSV Eindhoven to a 3-1 away win.

The hosts have been in inconsistent form of late, with three wins registered from their last six league games. Groningen have one victory in five.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-W-L-D-W

FC Groningen form guide: L-W-L-D-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Groningen Team News

PSV Eindhoven

Five players are sidelined for the hosts through injury. Erick Gutierrez (muscle), Ryan Thomas (ankle), Mauro Junior (knee), Richard Ledezma (ACL) and Maximiliano Romero (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Roger Schmidt.

Injuries: Ryan Thomas, Mauro Junior, Richard Ledezma, Max Romero, Erick Gutierrez

Suspension: none

Groningen

Manager Danny Buijs has no injury or suspension concerns for the trip to PSV. Midfielder Azor Matusiwa has served out his suspension for the double booking he received against VVV-Venlo and should be available for selection.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

PSV Eindhoven vs Groningen Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo (GK): Philipp Max, Nick Viergever, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Cody Gakpo, Olivier Boscagli, Pablo Rosario, Mario Gotze; Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

Groningen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt (GK); Gabriel Gudmondsson, Ko Itakura, Wessel Dammers, Mike te Wierik; Daniel van Kaam, Tomas Suslov, Ahmed El Messaoudi; Alessio Da Cruz, Joergen Strand Larsen, Mohamed El Hankouri

PSV Eindhoven vs Groningen Prediction

AZ Alkmaar are breathing down PSV's neck in the race for second spot and any slip-up is bound to be punished.

PSV Eindhoven tend to get the job done against lower opposition and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 FC Groningen